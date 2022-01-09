Watch
Omaha Police identify homicide victim in Saturday night shooting

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 11:29:24-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have identified a victim who was killed in a shooting that took place Saturday at 5522 South 30th Street.

The victim is 30-year old Kiaris Avant.

Police responded to a call at 8 p.m. and located Avant inside a vehicle in the parking lot according to a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact The OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

