Omaha Police identify homicide victim in Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have identified a victim who was killed in a shooting that took place Saturday at 5522 South 30th Street.

The victim is 30-year old Kiaris Avant.

Police responded to a call at 8 p.m. and located Avant inside a vehicle in the parking lot according to a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact The OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.