Omaha police identify man found dead after several hour standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating an in-custody death after a multiple-hour standoff at a Western Ave. home Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:20 A.M. after a 911 call from a third party reported an armed domestic dispute.

Police say when they arrived they located a woman involved with the dispute outside the home. She then said that her husband, identified as 48-year-old Michael Jones, went inside the detached garage behind the house.

According to a press release, several OPD-trained crisis negotiators responded to the scene and began speaking with Jones by phone.

The OPD Emergency Response Unit and members of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office responded for assistance.

After hours of negotiation, two gunshots were heard from inside the detached garage.

Jones was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was located near Jones.

Omaha Police offer their condolences to the family and friends of Jones.

No officers discharged their firearms during the incident. The investigation is ongoing by the Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team assisted by investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol and Bellevue Police Department.

Per Nebraska State law, this case will be investigated by a grand jury.

