Omaha Police identify man killed in Saturday homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 37th and Himebaugh.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of numerous gunshots at 9:43 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene they located Lamont Slaughter, 33, down in the doorway of the residence, said police.

Officers administered first aid until OFD medics arrived. Medics transported Slaughter to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition where Slaughter was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

