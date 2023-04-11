Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist that happened on Monday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

At 06:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 132nd and West Dodge for a crash.

According to police, an investigation determined that a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was southbound on 132nd approaching the Dodge St intersection. A northbound 2014 Freightliner semi with a trailer attempted to turn onto the westbound on-ramp of Dodge St.

The motorcycle struck the tractor. The motorcyclist was transported to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress by Omaha Fire.

The motorcyclist was identified as 22-year-old Ty Rannals. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The semi-driver was identified as 32-year-old Corey Johnston of Bellevue. Johnston was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Traffic restrictions were in place until 10:45 a.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.