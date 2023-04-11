Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist that happened on Monday morning.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 20:16:04-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist that happened on Monday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

At 06:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 132nd and West Dodge for a crash.

According to police, an investigation determined that a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was southbound on 132nd approaching the Dodge St intersection. A northbound 2014 Freightliner semi with a trailer attempted to turn onto the westbound on-ramp of Dodge St.

The motorcycle struck the tractor. The motorcyclist was transported to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress by Omaha Fire.

The motorcyclist was identified as 22-year-old Ty Rannals. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The semi-driver was identified as 32-year-old Corey Johnston of Bellevue. Johnston was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Traffic restrictions were in place until 10:45 a.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018