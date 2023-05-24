Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured a passenger.

Here's what we know from police:

On Tuesday at 2:08 pm, police were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, the investigation revealed that a southbound 2006 Yamaha YZFR motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree near 260 Regency Pkwy.

Paramedics declared the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Hilario Chavez, had died on the scene. The motorcycle passenger was identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Contreras. Contreras was transported to Bergan Mercy for a fractured arm.

Speed is considered a factor in this crash, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

