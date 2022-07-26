Watch Now
Omaha police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Tuesday

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 18:37:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that has left one pedestrian dead.

On Tuesday at 01:13 am, officers were called to the area of 23rd & G Streets for a person down.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Manuel Reynoso-Gutierrez.

According to police, Reynoso-Gutierrez was seen on residential security cameras walking down the sidewalk along G Street.

The male eventually lays down near the southwest corner of 23rd & G intersection, according to police. Police believe that Reynoso-Gutierrez was then struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on G St.

Medics declared Reynoso-Gutierrez dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

