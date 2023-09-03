Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night fatal crash that occurred near UNO Campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Friday at 62nd and Dodge Streets.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, Omaha Police were called to 62nd and Dodge at 10:29 p.m. for a multi-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, OFD had declared Anna Bosma, 22, of Sioux Falls, SD deceased at the scene, said police.

Authorities said the investigation and witness statements confirmed a black 2019 Mercedes operated by Mark Carlson, 61, and a separate vehicle, a black 2014 Buick Encore operated by Cameron Robinson, 26, were traveling west on Dodge Street at high rates of speed.

The Mercedes operated by Carlson lost control, went into oncoming eastbound traffic lanes and struck the red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze being operated by Bosma, said police.

The passenger of the Cruze, William Story, 23, of Sioux Falls, SD was transported to UNMC by OFD.

Dodge Street was closed in both directions until 5:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

