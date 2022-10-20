Watch Now
Omaha Police identify victim in late Wednesday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday.

Here's what we know from the Omaha Police Department:

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in the 4700 block of North 65th Street.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:23 p.m. and located Robert Criss, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported Criss to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. His injury appears to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

