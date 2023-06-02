Omaha Police identify victim involved in fatal Friday morning crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police released the identity of the victim involved in Friday's fatal morning crash.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Friday Omaha Police Officers were dispatched at 2:37 a.m. to the area of I-680 and 31st Street regarding a semi vs SUV crash.

Authorities said the investigation indicated the SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The semi-truck driver attempted to avoid the collision but both vehicles collided head on, and both caught on fire, said police.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to exit the truck. The driver of the Tahoe had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Omaha Fire Department.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, later identified as 32 year-old, Vincent Macias, was transported to UNMC and was eventually declared deceased, police said.

Omaha Police was assisted by Nebraska Department of Roads and Nebraska State Patrol with the road closure and clean up.

The interstate was reopened at 9:35 a.m.

This crash remains under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.