Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police identify victim of early Friday morning shooting

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 09:22:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at 20th and Lake Streets early Friday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Friday Omaha Police were called to the area of 20th and Lake Streets in regards to a shooting where officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim identified as Tylesha Tucker, 28, was transported by OFD medics to UNMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018