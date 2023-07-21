Omaha Police identify victim of early Friday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police identified the victim of a shooting that occurred at 20th and Lake Streets early Friday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Friday Omaha Police were called to the area of 20th and Lake Streets in regards to a shooting where officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim identified as Tylesha Tucker, 28, was transported by OFD medics to UNMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

