Omaha Police investigate 40th and Ida shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 40th and Ida St that injured one person early Monday.

At 2:25 a.m., officers responded to Immanuel Hospital and spoke with the 22-year-old victim who said she was sitting in a vehicle in a driveway near 40th and Ida when she was struck by gunfire.

The victim's vehicle had multiple bullet holes and one home was hit.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

