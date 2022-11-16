Watch Now
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 06:49:00-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday.

At 11:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a personal injury crash on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to I-80 east.

Investigation revealed a 2004 Pontiac GTO was driving eastbound on the ramp at a high speed when it lost control and left the road. The vehicle descended down the steep embankment and rolled several times.

The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.

The 16-year-old driver was identified as Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez of Bellevue.

