Omaha Police investigate after man dies from injuries sustained in Easter shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting Sunday.

Witnesses told Omaha Police the shooting happened at 4219 North 60th Street.

Authorities responded to Immanuel Hospital around 11 p.m. after a man was dropped off there.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Eltio Plater Jr., was transferred to CUMC-Bergan Mercy where he was pronounced dead.

The information is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656.

Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.



