Omaha Police investigate bank robbery Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Bank of the West on Thursday morning.

Here's what we know from Police:

Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday at 9:11am at the Bank of the West, 16808 Harrison St.

Officers contacted employees who stated two black males allegedly entered the bank with guns and demanded money. The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org] or on the P3 Tips mobile app. A tip leading to the arrest of the suspect is eligible for a $20,000 reward.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.