OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating the death of a man found in a downtown alley near 26th and Harney on Monday night.

Police were called about the man at around 10 p.m.

First responders found the man's body and turned the scene over to police who stayed on the scene for several hours.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.