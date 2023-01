OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a metro woman's death.

Police were called to the area of 28th and T St Sunday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 41-year- old woman dead.

No foul play is suspected but alcohol and cold are considered factors in her death.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.