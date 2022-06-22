OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a report from the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a drowning call on N. 59th Street in Benson early Wednesday, just before 4 a.m.

Responding officers found 46-year-old John Ruch "laying in the grass next to the swimming pool, in the backyard," according to the police report. Omaha Fire Department medics attempted to get a pulse, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ruch's fiancee told officers she realized he hadn't come inside when she woke up to go to work. She said he heard his phone still playing music by the pool and found Ruch lying at the bottom of the pool.

