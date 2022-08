OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Monday morning near 60th and Ruggles.

It happened around 5 a.m.

So far, there is no word on any arrests. Stay with KMTV for updates on-air and online.

