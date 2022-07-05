Watch Now
Omaha police investigate early Tuesday shooting that injured two

Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:25:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured two early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the area of 30th and Ames Ave. at 5:41 a.m. Two victims, a 20-year-old and a 23-year-old, had already left the scene and arrived by private vehicle at the hospital.

The victims were eventually transported to CUMC - Bergan Mercy Hospital for additional care. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.

Officers determined there was an altercation in the parking lot at 3024 Ames Ave. when a male suspect shot both victims and ran.

3 News Now will update this article when we have a more detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

