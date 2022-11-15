Watch Now
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash

The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 15, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 37th and Dewey for a single-vehicle personal injury crash.

Police say a 2020 Kia Forte was traveling the wrong way westbound on Harney St. when the vehicle left the roadway, uprooting a small tree and striking a guide wire.

The vehicle kept going across an empty parking lot before hitting a large tree. The driver and sole occupant, 27-year-old DJ Michael Myers of Council Bluffs, was pronounced dead by medics.

The crash is currently under investigation.

