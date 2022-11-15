Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 37th and Dewey for a single-vehicle personal injury crash.

Police say a 2020 Kia Forte was traveling the wrong way westbound on Harney St. when the vehicle left the roadway, uprooting a small tree and striking a guide wire.

The vehicle kept going across an empty parking lot before hitting a large tree. The driver and sole occupant, 27-year-old DJ Michael Myers of Council Bluffs, was pronounced dead by medics.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.