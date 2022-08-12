Omaha police investigate Friday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.

Officers were called to 8200 Dodge St to investigate a shooting after a victim arrived there by private vehicle.

According to police, the shooting scene was located at N 49th and Charles Streets.

Anthony Collins, 22, was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

