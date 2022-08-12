Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police investigate Friday shooting

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 7:52 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 08:52:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.

Officers were called to 8200 Dodge St to investigate a shooting after a victim arrived there by private vehicle.

According to police, the shooting scene was located at N 49th and Charles Streets.

Anthony Collins, 22, was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018