OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes.

The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

So far, no arrests have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.