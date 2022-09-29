Omaha Police investigate late Wednesday homicide of 13-year-old boy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a shooting late Wednesday.

Police say the homicide occurred around 11:51 p.m.

Officers were called to 1901 Park Ave for a shots fired call, and upon arrival, located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 13-year-old Lenny Rodriguez who was transported to UNMC where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402) 444-STOP. Any tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

