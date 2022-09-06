UPDATE: Omaha Police book 14-year-old suspect in connection to Monday night homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Update: 12:22

The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening near 72nd Street and Country Club Road. The suspect is 14 years old and was booked at the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony, say police in a news release.

Officers responded to a call at 7:27 p.m. and located a male victim. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he was pronounced dead, according to OPD.

Police say the teen suspect was located near 78th and Weber Streets.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

