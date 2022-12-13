Omaha Police investigate robberies, assaults tied to dating websites

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says its investigating robberies and assaults involving victims set up by suspects through dating sites.

OPD says in these cases, the victims used dating sites to meet a companion only to be met by suspects who assaulted or robbed them.

The police department offers the following suggestions to stay safe:

- Only use reputable dating websites

- Meet in a public place.

- Tell a friend where you are going, or take a friend with you.

- Wait to share personal information

- Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles. Trust your instincts.

