Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 11:24:47-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Officers responded to the scene at 12:38 a.m. Saturday but were unable to locate a victim.

At 1:47 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5600 block of 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Officers spoke with Adam Echtinaw, 43, who said he was allegedly shot earlier near 48th and Cuming. Echtinaw was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018