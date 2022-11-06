Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Officers responded to the scene at 12:38 a.m. Saturday but were unable to locate a victim.

At 1:47 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5600 block of 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Officers spoke with Adam Echtinaw, 43, who said he was allegedly shot earlier near 48th and Cuming. Echtinaw was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.