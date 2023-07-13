Omaha Police investigate shots fired outside Westroads on Wednesday

Omaha Police say they responded to Westroads Mall at 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report of shots fired.

Here's what the police said in a news release:

The suspect called 911 and threatened to shoot at responding officers and threatened to take his own life. Officers arrived and located the 18-year-old suspect in the west parking lot holding a handgun.

Shoppers inside Westroads were evacuated to a safe location. The suspect eventually put the handgun down. Officers took him into custody without incident and he was taken to the hospital.

Officers located several spent shell casings outside the mall and a vehicle that had been damaged from gunfire.

Upon release from the hospital, the suspect was booked at Douglas County Corrections for discharging a firearm at an occupied building, two counts of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, and minor in possession of a gun.

