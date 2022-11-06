Omaha Police investigate stabbing that injured one person Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person at 9566 Park Drive Saturday morning.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Officers responded to the scene at 7:23 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Luis Hernandez-Lopez, who said his roommate allegedly cut him. Medics treated Hernandez-Lopez at the scene.

Officers took the suspect, William Abrocio, 30, into custody and booked him at Douglas County Corrections for terroristic threats, 2nd-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

