Omaha Police investigate Sunday evening robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday night robbery of a Family Dollar.

Officers responded to the business near N. 30th St and Newport Ave. at 8:46 p.m.

An employee told officers that a Black man wearing all black, approximately 5'5" with a skinny build, entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money. After taking the money, the suspect left on foot traveling northbound.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.