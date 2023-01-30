Watch Now
Omaha Police investigate Sunday evening robbery

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:30:28-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday night robbery of a Family Dollar.

Officers responded to the business near N. 30th St and Newport Ave. at 8:46 p.m.

An employee told officers that a Black man wearing all black, approximately 5'5" with a skinny build, entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money. After taking the money, the suspect left on foot traveling northbound.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

