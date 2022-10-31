Omaha police investigate Sunday shooting that critically injured one man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man with critical injuries.

Authorities say 37-year-old Marshall Washington was shot Sunday on Willis St near Burdette Park.

Washington was transported to UNMC to be treated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

