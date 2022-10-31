Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police investigate Sunday shooting that critically injured one man

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 08:32:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a man with critical injuries.

Authorities say 37-year-old Marshall Washington was shot Sunday on Willis St near Burdette Park.

Washington was transported to UNMC to be treated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018