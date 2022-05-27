Omaha Police investigate Thursday evening homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a 39-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of 65th and Ames around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim, Clinton Brownlee, was transported to UNMC where he was later pronounced deceased.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

