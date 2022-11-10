Omaha police investigate Wednesday night shooting that injured two

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting that injured two near Hwy 75 and Charles St.

At 9:36 p.m., Omaha Police officers were on patrol in the area when they observed what looked like a property damage accident. Upon approach, officers learned two people inside the car, a 35-year-old woman and 59-year-old man, were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital and are considered stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

