Omaha Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 01, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that occurred on North 30th Street.

Here's what we know from police:

The first shooting occurred on North 30th Street around 1:43 a.m. and injured two people, according to OPD.

While en route dispatch advised that a person had been shot and was being transported by private vehicle to a hospital, said police.

Two victims arrived at CUMC -University Campus and were later transported by OFD medics to CUMC -Bergan Mercy Medical Center.

The victims, Tomika Bennett, 28, and Ieisha Kern, 25, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred on North 30th Street around 1:55 a.m. and injured one person, according to police.

The victim, Deric Barton, 35, had already been taken to Immanuel Hospital by private vehicle, said OPD. He was transported to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center later for additional treatment.

His injury is not life-threatening.

Barton told officers that he was driving on North 30th Street when someone in a dark colored SUV shot him.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app

