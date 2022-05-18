Omaha Police investigating a death after weekend road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a death that occurred after a road rage incident according to a press release.

According to police, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Omaha Police officers were dispatched to the area of 6700 South 32nd Street to investigate an assault.

Police say that a caller had said a man had fallen and struck his head. Officers say they then located an injured man identified as 57-year-old Paul Arispe.

Arispe was taken to the UNMC by Omaha Fire Department medics with life-threatening injuries according to a press release.

Arispe died due to his injuries on Tuesday according to OPD.

The case is still under active investigation. There is also consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office regarding any possible criminal charges.

No arrests have been made and there are no outstanding suspects according to police.

Any information regarding this case should be sent to the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

