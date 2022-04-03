Watch
Omaha Police investigating a Friday night car sale turned armed carjacking

Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 12:40:15-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an attempted car sale that turned into an armed carjacking Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at 4502 North 30th St.

According to police, the victim, Ibrahim Osman said he arrived at the location to sell a car.

The customer showed a firearm and forced Osman to sign the vehicle title over to him.

The suspect then left the area in Osman's car.

The suspect has been described as a black male, about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs 220 to 230 pounds.

Police describe the suspect as having long dreadlocks, a small goatee, wearing a red bandana and a red shirt.

The suspect arrived in a black Chrysler 300 with a North Dakota plate, 22-J-080.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

