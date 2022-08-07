Watch Now
Omaha police investigating a homicide near 34th and Davenport Saturday

Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department announced in a press release that it is investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz as a homicide. The incident took place near 34th and Davenport Streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Wenz was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org  or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

