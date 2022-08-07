Omaha police investigating a homicide near 34th and Davenport Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department announced in a press release that it is investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz as a homicide. The incident took place near 34th and Davenport Streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Wenz was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.