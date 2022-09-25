Omaha Police investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that happened late Sunday afternoon at 156th & Maple.

Eastbound traffic is being affected by the crash. OPD's traffic unit is advising that drivers use 144th Street or 168th Street & Blondo to avoid the crash. Delays are expected to last several hours.

According to dispatch, one person was transported Code 4. Code 4 is police code for a person who has died.

This is a developing story. We'll provide an update when more information becomes available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.