Omaha police investigating a pair of shootings over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating two shootings that happened over the weekend that left two people injured.

The first shooting injured one person at 42nd and Himebaugh early Sunday. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:04 a.m.

The shooting victim was identified as 20-year-old Charles Green.

According to police, Green stated he was inside a vehicle when unknown suspects drove by and shot him. Green was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition. His injury is not life-threatening.

The second shooting injured one person at 33rd and Hamilton Street early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center at 2:08 a.m. after 25-year-old Patrick Jemison arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Jemison stated he was walking in the area of 33rd and Hamilton when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to police. His injury is not life-threatening.

3 News Now reached out to the police and could not confirm that these shootings were connected at this time.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

