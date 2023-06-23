Omaha Police investigating a shooting involving an officer near 60th and Q

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the area of 60th and Q Street.

Police told 3 News Now that one person, who is not an officer, went to the hospital in critical condition.

There is a large police presence in the area of 60th and Q Streets. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.



Media staging will be at 60th Ave /Q St on the north side of Q in the business parking lot. pic.twitter.com/EN56DwqnPD — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 23, 2023

This is a developing story.

