Omaha Police investigating a shooting involving an officer near 60th and Q

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the area of 60th and Q Street.
Police told 3 News Now that one person, who is not an officer, went to the hospital in critical condition.
There is a large police presence in the area of 60th and Q Streets. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 23, 2023
Media staging will be at 60th Ave /Q St on the north side of Q in the business parking lot. pic.twitter.com/EN56DwqnPD
This is a developing story.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.