Omaha Police investigating a shooting involving an officer near 60th and Q

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 22:44:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the area of 60th and Q Street.

Police told 3 News Now that one person, who is not an officer, went to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

