Omaha Police investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the Omaha Lounge at 666 North 114th Street at 1:24 a.m.

Police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Petrell Greene.

OFD medics transported Greene to CUMC - Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Greene's injuries are life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

