Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here’s what we know from OPD:

The Omaha Police Department was called to UNMC on Saturday at 3:16 a.m. regarding an alleged walk-in stabbing.

Officers encountered the victim, Franciso Reyes, who stated he had allegedly been stabbed during a fight outside a bar on 2332 South 24th Street.

Reyes’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

