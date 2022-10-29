Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 11:07:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here’s what we know from OPD:

The Omaha Police Department was called to UNMC on Saturday at 3:16 a.m. regarding an alleged walk-in stabbing.

Officers encountered the victim, Franciso Reyes, who stated he had allegedly been stabbed during a fight outside a bar on 2332 South 24th Street.

Reyes’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

