Omaha Police investigating a suspicious death after woman is found in alleyway

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Feb 17, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 2400 South 23rd Street to assist the Omaha Fire Department with a woman who was found down in the alleyway and with CPR in progress.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Milagros Lopez. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police are looking for a dark-colored newer model car, possibly a Chrysler 300, that is seen leaving the area around the time of the incident.

If you have any information, please contact our Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP.

