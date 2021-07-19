Omaha Police investigating after large fight hospitalized 3 Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a large fight that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

Police responded to the area near 30th and Burt St just after 9 p.m.

Officers called for backup after finding a large crowd.

Paramedics took one person to CHI Bergan Mercy with potentially critical injuries and two others to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

Authorities were sent to the emergency rooms at both hospitals to keep more fights from breaking out.

No arrests have been made.

