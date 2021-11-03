Omaha Police investigating after person found dead in vehicle Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, a person was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday morning near 74th and Sorenson Pkwy.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Authorities say neighbors reported hearing a loud crash early Wednesday but didn't see anything.

Once it was light, neighbors saw a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on its roof and called the police.

OPD says the vehicle was westbound on Sorenson Pkwy when it left the roadway and went down a ravine. The vehicle rolled several times and landed on its roof.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible factor.

The victim's name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

