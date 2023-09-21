Omaha Police investigating after rumored threat made against Northwest High

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after rumors of a threat were reported at Northwest High on Thursday.

In a letter to staff and parents, the principal stated that they reported the apparent threat to the police once they heard them.

OPD confirmed with 3 News Now that additional units were sent to investigate after a social media post made reference to "Northwest High School".

The letter to parents further stated that police were unable to substantiate the reports and that "we appreciate the student(s) who contacted a trusted adult with their concerns."

Read the letter from OPS below:

"Northwest High Staff and Families,

A safe, welcoming environment at Northwest High is always our top priority. We care deeply about our students and staff.

Earlier today, we were made aware of rumors concerning the safety of students, staff and our school community. As soon as we learned of this, we shared the information with law enforcement partners who have investigated, reflecting our collective commitment to safety.

Law enforcement has been unable to substantiate any of the reports shared with staff.

We work proactively as a school and district team. Safety is paramount and we appreciate the student(s) who contacted a trusted adult with their concerns.

Thank you for your partnership in coaching students on appropriate behavior for the well-being of themselves and others. We appreciate your support.

Sincerely,

Kim Jackson, Ed.D.

Principal"

