Omaha Police investigating afternoon shooting at Spring Lake Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Spring Lake Park.

Police say they were called for an alleged carjacking.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Police encountered 27-year-old Perla Herrera-Soto who said she was in the cul-de-sac area of Spring Lake Park when she was approached by unknown suspects who allegedly stole her car at gunpoint.

Police then say the alleged suspects left the area in the stolen car and one of the occupants allegedly fired at a separate vehicle, hitting the driver.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Jorge Garcia. Garcia was transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

