Omaha Police investigating alleged sexual assault incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating incidents where they said a suspect approached and touched females, making sexual comments in the downtown area.

The alleged incidents took place Sunday in the afternoon and overnight hours.

Police took 19-year-old Larenz Lissa into custody.

Officers learned the same suspect was involved in at least two disturbances involving physical altercations.

The Omaha Police sexual assault squad believes there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information should call 402-444-5636.

