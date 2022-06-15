Omaha police investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday; 18-year-old injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police say they are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Wednesday.

"Officers responded to Immanuel Hospital at 1:56 a.m. and spoke with Chudier Tut, 18. Tut claimed he was shot near 50th and Pratt Street," said OPD in an emailed account from it's blotter. "Tut was relocated to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.