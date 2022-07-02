OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating the armed robbery of Ground Floor Guitars 4009 Farnam Street that took place on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

According to police, two suspects entered the store, one armed with a dark-colored handgun and robbed the store and two customers inside the store.

The first suspect was described as between the height of five foot seven inches to five foot nine inches, having a husky build with dark, thin shaggy hair. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark pants or jeans and was a Hispanic male armed with a dark-colored handgun.

The second suspect was described as between the height of five foot five inches to five foot six inches. The suspect was approximately 200 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie with a white bandana over his face. The suspect is possibly a white male.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

