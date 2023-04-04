Omaha Police investigating assault with shovel and vehicle followed by crash of suspect vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say they are investigating a felony assault that occurred on 32nd Avenue early Tuesday morning.

This is what we know from OPD:

Officers responded to the scene at 12:19 a.m. and located the victim Luis Cardenas-Pena, 28. Investigators determined that Cardenas-Pena approached the three suspects about leaving trash in front of a residence at that location.

Police allege that all three suspects began assaulting Cardenas-Pena, punching him and hitting him with a shovel. The suspects then hit Cardenas-Pena with their vehicle as they left the area.

While officers were still at the scene the suspect vehicle drove by, say police. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. Able-1, which is the OPD helicopter, followed the vehicle overhead and witnessed the vehicle crash at North 30th Street and Highway 75.

All three occupants in the vehicle were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by a rescue squad. Jarrell Milton, 20, and Jaymiracle Milton, 23, were transported in critical condition. Javion Milton, 23, was transported in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

